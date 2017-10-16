Joss Whedon brought good taste to ‘Justice League’: Affleck

London: Actor Ben Affleck says writer- director Joss Whedon brought a lot of knowledge on the sets of “Justice League”.

The 53-year-old director took over the DC film after Zack Snyder left the project in wake of his daughter’s sudden death.

The actor, who will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/ Batman from the film “Superman v Batman: Dawn of Justice”, says Whedon helped define the tone of the movie like any able storyteller.

“Joss just brought to the movie what good directors bring, which is good taste. An instinct for realism and for finding the humanity in the characters and the humanity in the conflict, then making it accessible and relevant. I think that’s one of the things he did so well with Avengers, frankly.

“He really defined the tone, and it felt like a lot of the movies after that sort of fell into that tone that he created. It was a very tricky dance where you have all these people who can do all these fantastic things that’s completely absurd on the face of it, and yet, a good storyteller like Joss brings us in, makes us identify with them, makes them seem real, and makes it interesting,” Affleck tells SFX Magazine.

"Justice League" is set for a November 17 release in the UK.