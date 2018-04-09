Joint House Committee discusses issues related to Toshakhana

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A meeting of the Joint House Committee of Legislature was held here on Monday under the Chairmanship of MLC, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo to discuss the issues related to Toshakhana.

Legislators, Ashok Khajuria, Ghulam Nabi Monga and S Charanjeet Singh also attended the meeting.

The Committee showed its displeasure over contradictory statements by the officials regarding Toshakhana. Committee observed that in the earlier meeting, Committee was informed about the misplacement of keys of Toshakhana while now they were informed that the keys were not lost but are lying in the custody of the Court.

The Committee desired that action under law be taken against the officers who misinformed the Committee about the facts of the keys of Toshakhana in its previous meeting.

Secretary, Law Department, Abdul Majid Bhat apprised the Committee that the case regarding obtaining of keys shall be pursued before the appropriate authorities to enable the Committee to check/visit the preserved items in Toshakhana.

It was decided in the meeting that the Committee will meet on 14th of May 2018 at Jammu to take stock of the preserved items in Toshakhana, Jammu.

Earlier, the Committee expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of senior officers of concerned departments in the meeting and directed to attend the committee meetings regularly in future.

Special Secretary, LC, Mohammad Ashraf Wani, Deputy Secretaries, Council, Ali Mohammad Rawat, N A Moon and senior officers and officials of Divisional, District Administration, Toshakhana (Hospitality & Protocol Department) besides Council Secretariat were also present in the meeting.