Joint delegation of PHDCCI, HRAK calls on Project Director NHAI

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A joint delegation of Hotel & Restaurant Association Katra (HRAK) and PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu Region (PHDCCI) led by Rakesh Wazir Chairman PHDCCI and President HRAK, met Project Director National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Ajay Kumar and apprised him that a peculiar situation has arisen at Ban Toll Plaza, Jammu wherein renewal of passes to Katra has been stopped once again.

Wazir, while speaking on the occasion, clarified to Project Director that as per specified guidelines of NHAI, passes to people of Katra were issued right from the time of opening of Ban Toll Plaza on clarifications from then Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Reasi on the communication of the then Project Director, who specified that areas falling within 20 Km would be provided monthly passes and Katra was one of them. “In addition to it, though Google is not an agency recognised by government but still if we see the distance between Katra to Ban on Google, it is just 16 Km and in some areas 17 Km only. Therefore, any discussion on issuance or non-issuance of passes to Katra vehicles is unnecessary,” he added.

Shyam Lal Kesar, Chairman HRAK said that stoppage of renewing already given passes to more than 800 vehicles, that too since more than four years back i.e., from starting of Toll Plaza is really surprising and asked that NHAI can take clarifications, whatever it want to have, but renewing of passes should not be stopped.

Kumar listened to the delegation patiently and said that confusion if any would be sorted out shortly including taking fresh report from Deputy Commissioner Reasi within three months and till that time, renewal of passes will continue. He further said that sympathetic consideration will be given to other points raised in the meeting.

Virender Kesar, District President Reasi PHDCCI; Ravi Nag Ward Councillor Katra Municipality; Koushal Magotra, PHDCCI Patnitop President; Rakesh Sharma, Press Club Katra President; Arun Sharma, General Secretary; Sohan Kohli, Senior Vice President; Amit Sharma, Shubham Sharma, Ramneek Nawada, Jatinder Bakshi, Ravi Gandotra, Deepak Kumar and Anil Kumar were also present during the meeting.