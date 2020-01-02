Joint committee to inspect industrial establishments

State Times News UDHAMPUR: District Development Commi- ssioner, Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla on Wednesday constituted a committee for joint inspection of Industrial establishments located at Rathian Battal Ballian Industrial Complex to resolve the issues of Panchayat Kharooni, Ballian and Rathian. Committee will examine the various problems being faced by the residents of these panchayats due to the Industrial set up in these areas. The committee is asked to submit comprehensive report along with remedial measures within 10 days.
