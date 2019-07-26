Join BJP for secure, prosperous future: Koul

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: BJP State General Secretary (Org), Ashok Koul said the BJP Government at the Centre is working round the clock to mitigate the suffering of common man.

Addressing membership drive programme at Uri Barmaulla, Koul said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s polices have been proving successful and it is because of these schemes people are joining BJP in large number and it’s our duty to benefit people without any caste, creed and religion.

Koul said under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi development Mantra is taking such a practical shape through put the country that politics of hatred division and corruption is replaced by the politics of peoples welfare and development. Koul adding, people should join the party for their secure and prosperous future.

Kaul emphasized that the party believes in ‘Nation first, Party second and Self Last’, they said, adding, those joined the party must follow the same path with spirit.

Present State Vice President Dr Ali Mohammad Mir, senior leader BJP M.M War, Media & IT Incharge Kashmir Manzoor Bhat, Protocol Incharge Kashmir Nazir Gilkar, District President Baramulla D.K Nehru, District Vice President Baramulla Mir Mushataq and Mohammad Rafiq.