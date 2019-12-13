Johnson wins majority in UK’s Brexit election: Media reports

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday won a parliamentary majority in the UK’s general elections, according to media reports here, a victory that will end the uncertainty over Brexit and will help him to take the UK out of the European Union by the end of next month.

Results showed the Boris-led Conservative won 326 of the 650 seats in the lower House of Commons, according to Sky News and BBC.

Johnson, 55, said the victory would give him a mandate to “get Brexit done” and take the UK out of the EU next month. (Agency)