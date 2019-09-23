Johnson says he’ll tell Trump: Hands off UK health service

New York: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he’ll tell US President Donald Trump that the UK’s state-funded health service will be off the table in any future trade negotiations.

The Conservative prime minister also says the US will have to open its markets to British goods if it wants to make a deal.

Johnson says he will draw his red lines for the protectionist president when the two leaders meet this week at the United Nations General Assembly.

Johnson is keen to secure a trade deal with the US after Brexit.

But Johnson said just before he landed in New York on Monday that he would tell Trump that “we must take sure that the (National Health Service) is not on the table … and that we open up American markets. (Agency)