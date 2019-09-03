Jodhamal Youth Conclave concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The three days of great enthusiasm, heated debates, parliamentary diplomacy and fun-filled socials, the Jodhamal Youth Conclave concluded with a wave of firm conviction that now is the time for the youth to build human solidarity around the world with not only the nation but the world at peace not in pieces.

The Chief Guest of the closing ceremony, Arvind Jasrotia, Director of The Law School, Jammu, appreciated the effort being put up by the students and the faculty of Jodhamal Public School to inculcate the feeling towards nation at peace not in pieces while also talking about some of the critical agendas chosen by the JYC Directorate.

Over 300 delegates in this year’s JYC discussed on distinct agendas from social agendas like ‘consent as a constitutional right’ to volatile agendas such as ‘role of AFSPA in Kashmir’.

The best delegate awards were given to Vaidehi Mattoo, Srishtri Manawa, Dhruv Gandhi of Jodhamal School, Agastaya Rana of DPS, Jammu, Kounen of Burn Hall School, Kashmir, Suhani Rajput, Vanshi Dhar of KCIS, Prachi Atri of JKPS and Syesha Ganjoo of GD Goenka, Jammu. The outstanding delegate awards were conferred to Vanshika Sharma, Malvika Jain, Aasmi Abrol of KCIS, Hanan Khalil of GD Goenka, Shireen Kalra of Presentation Convent, Atharav of Heritage School, Amber, Niyati of Jammu Sanskriti and Abhijot Singh (individual).

The Honourable mention were awarded to Akhilesh Magotra, Jayesh Singh, Varinda Salgotra, Samreen Fatima of KCIS, Seerat Virk, Arya Mahajan, Samarth, Pranav, Anant Maini of JMPS, Aasim-ul-Haq, Aaryan of Heritage School, Himanshu Bhardwaj of Jammu Sanskriti, Annanya Sangra of Presentation Convent School, Siddhant Gupta of Scindia School, Gwalior, Mannan Kalil of GD Goenka and Parth Anand (Individual).

After witnessing the amazing performance by the school Rock Band and an extravagant dance party on the second day, all the delegates were also a part of the War Cabinet- the first ever Joint Crisis Committee in the history of Jammu and Kashmir with 300 delegates and eight Executive Board members.

In the war cabinet, the delegates were successful in protecting the territorial sovereignty of India.

In the ending video, the delegates took a pledge of working towards a better legacy of youth, which was followed by the hyped first look of The Historic Cabinet-Maharaja Hari Singh’s Cabinet.