Jodhamal wins U-14 boys football title

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jodhamal School won boys under-14 football title beating MHAC Nagbani 2-1 via tie-breaker in the inter-school competitions of district Jammu, organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at different venues, here on Friday.

The inter-school under-19 girls chess title went to Delhi Public School (DPS), who outplayed MIER Jammu 2-0. Bhumi and Akriti were the winners for DPS Jammu. In under-19 boys’ event, DPS Jammu beat MVM School 2-0. Superb and Hargun of DPS won their respective matches.

Meanwhile, in the under-19 girls badminton final, played at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here, Army Public School (APS) Ratnu Chak trounced Maharishi Vidya Mandir 2-1. In under-19 boys hockey event at K K Hakku Stadium, here, New National School Miran Sahib defeated APS Jammu Cantonment 3-0. Similarly, in under-17 boys hockey, Government High School Gole Gujral outplayed APS Miran Sahib 5-0.

In fencing under-17 boys competition that took place at Guru Harkrishan Public School, Shivansh Kapoor of KC International won the Epee final while Foil title went to Tanish Mahajan of Shiksha Niketan School.