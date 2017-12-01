Jodhamal School’s Junior wing celebrates Annual Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jodhamal Public School celebrated its 13th Annual Day on Friday.

Bharti Vaid Additional Director, Press Information Bureau, J and K was the Chief Guest while Dr. Dimple Chopra, Deputy Director, Health Department was the Guest of Honour and Vikar Rasool Member Legislative Assembly and Firdous Tak Member Legislative Council were the Special Guests.

Among the management the dignitaries present were Aarti Kuthiala, Director and Pooja Panthri, Vice Principal.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp to invoke God’s blessings followed by welcome speech by the Deputy Head Girl, Nimisha Shukla.

Students presented mesmerizing cultural progamme. An adaption of the timeless epic ‘Akbar Birbal’ was enacted to its true glory and the rhythmic verses of Qawali left the audience spellbound.

The efforts of Nivedita Sharma, Chandra Shekhar, Amandeep Kaur and Anjali Bharti for preparing the exclusive paintings and props were also applauded. Sonia Mahajan, CCA Coordinator, Shruti Bakshi and Aadi Sharma were the main choreographers for the event.

Nandan Kuthiala, the Trustee, spoke of the future plans of the school and emphasised about the Rai Bahadur Jodhamal Kuthiala scholarship for girls studying in class 9th and 12th in government schools, affected by cross border shelling.

Efforts of the Choir Mentors Poonam Mahajan, Deepak Kumar, Subhash Dey and M.K Sahil was appreciated by all.

The Principal, Trilok Singh Bist congratulated the school stakeholders for the No. 1 Ranking of the school in the whole of J and K by the Education World for the third consecutive year.

Bist highlighted the exceptional results of class X and XII.

Bharti Vaid stated that she was very happy to note that Jodhamal School has excellent academic results of class tenth and twelfth.

He gave special mention to the developing infrastructure and accentuated that Jodhamal to be the pioneer in the world of education.

Ranju Malhotra and Urmila Kaul, Coordinators presided over the prize giving ceremony.

The vote of thanks was presented by the Deputy Head Boy Arya Abrol. The programme was compered by the junior team of smart oratory experts.