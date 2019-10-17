Jodhamal School shines at India Today National Quiz

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Team Jodhamal comprising Raghav Khajuria and Burhan Rashid and mentored by Sanjay Pandey emerged winners in the prelims of India Today News Wiz season IV held at India Today studio, New Delhi.

The show is hosted and anchored by media personality Rajdeep Sardesai. News Wiz Quiz is produced by Siddhartha Basu, the brains behind the quiz shows such as Kaun Banega Crorepati and India’s Child Genius. News Wiz is one of the most watched quiz show on the National Television.

After clearing the gruelling online tests and the subsequent Skype video interviews round, Raghav and Burhan became one of the few teams from the country’s top schools to represent their state at the National prelims at the India Today Mediaplex at Noida.

The pair of Burhan and Raghav smashed through the prelims while exhibiting their intellectual best, cracking some of the trickiest questions and surpassed the Cambridge Court School, Jaipur and Saint Patricks School Puducherry.

Principal of the School, Dr. Deep Khare and the management congratulated the team and their mentor Sanjay Pandey for all their efforts.