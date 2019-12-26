Jodhamal School awarded ISA third time in a row

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jodhamal Public School was awarded International School Award (ISA) 2019-2022, third time in a row for ‘Outstanding Development of the International Dimension in the Curriculum’.

The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education.

The school was felicitated at an award function held at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel New Delhi attended by Jodhamal Principal Dr. Deep Khare and ISA Coordinator Bhawna Madaan.

Various team leaders who lead the campaign for the ISA Award were Rimjhim Mahajan, Urmila Koul, Anjali Gupta, Shweta Bakshi, Dolly Chandhoke, Bhupinder Kour, Shipra Gupta and Pooja Sharma, Technical Incharge.

Commenting his views, Dr. Deep Khare said, “It was a moment of great pride for the entire Jodhamal fraternity to receive the most coveted ISA Award. This is the milestone in the journey and look forward to take the school to the zenith of glory.”