Job on compassionate ground can’t be claimed as a right: HC

JAMMU: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of State High Court on Tuesday held that the appointment made on compassionate ground cannot be claimed as a matter of right. It is a concession, not a right and is meant to provide for a minimum relief to the family of the deceased employee, who dies in harness.

The court direction came in a petition filed by Mohammad Shaft Sofi whose father died due to heart attack and he sought compassionate appointment under SRO 43 of 1994, i.e. the Jammu and Kashmir (Compassionate Appointment) Rules, 1994. This application of the petitioner, after being processed from one office to another, came to be forwarded to the Divisional Forest Officer, Pir Panjal Forest Division, Budgam, who, in terms of communication bearing No. DFO/PP/3602-03/Estt dated September 2, 2011, addressed to the Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle, Srinagar recommended the case of the petitioner for considering his appointment against a vacant post of Forest Guard under the aforesaid rules. Thereafter, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, as stated, while ignoring the recommendations of the Divisional Forest Officer concerned, appointed the petitioner against a Class IV post of Orderly vide order No. 3760 of 2011 dated December 22, 2011. Feeling aggrieved, the petitioner made several representations to the respondents seeking review of his appointment order by adjusting him against the post of Forest Guard/ Junior Assistant, but, fate had it for him that these representations fell on deaf ear and no action in respect thereto was taken by the respondents, which compelled the petitioner to approach this Court through the medium of writ petition, being SWP No.2336/2014. Thereupon, this court while issuing notice to the other side, directed the respondents to consider the representation of the petitioner forwarded by the Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle, to Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir. During the pendency of the aforesaid petition, the Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, in terms of order issued vide endorsement No. CCF(K)/Admn/ 2015/4770-76 dated November 27, 2015, has considered and rejected the claim of the petitioner. This consideration order dated November 27, 2015, has been impugned by the petitioner herein this petition.

The court while dismissing the petition observed that the post, under compassionate appointment, is not offered to cater to his status but to see the family through the economic calamity.