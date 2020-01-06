JNU violence: Delhi police registers case against unidentified people

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people in connection with violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University, officials said on Monday.
The case has been registered under section of rioting and damage to property, they said. (PTI)
