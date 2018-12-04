JNU students’ union alleges varsity hiked fess for basic documentation

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) alleged Monday that the administration has hiked fees for basic documentation like collecting no dues, degrees and migration certificates.

In its Academic Council meeting in October, the varsity had approved a proposal to hike fees for collecting no dues, degree certificates, migration, marksheets, duplicate copies of certificates, an official from the varsity said.

The JNU administration in a unilateral imposition of its anti-student polices has now doubled the fees for basic documentation, the students’ union said.

It is unfortunate that from the time Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took over as the VC, JNU is seeing privatisation, commercialisation and corporatization of public spaces, they added.

“This hike is coming at a time when the VC has renovated his office with Rs 9 lakh, renovated his home with laying of new fences and brought three new vehicles for the administration. This fee hike should immediately be taken back or else the VC will get a befitting reply from the JNU community,” the JNUSU said in a statement.

They said that they were not called for the Academic Council meeting.(PTI)