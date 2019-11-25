JNU, breeding den for parasites

Dear Editor,

Just after breaking free from the yoke of British Empire, the top contemporary thinkers, leaders, Educationists thought of creating various universities to impart quality higher education to the upcoming younger generation across the National spectrum. The underlying aim and vision was to activate inherent humane soft skills, to cultivate patriotism, moral values in young minds to churn out the best products in the persona of sensitive and responsible students dedicated to the national cause. No doubt the purpose is being rightly served pan India with the exception of few universities like JNU which have been led astray as a sequel to gross mismanagement by the vested interests. Universities were conceived to be sacred abode for higher education and learning but JNU type of Institutions have deviated from their goal and contrarily have got converted into fertile breeding dens for deadly parasites. Presently whatever is happening in JNU campus is highly condemnable and dreadful. Shamelessly eulogising Kasab, a killer Pakistani terrorist and staging organized protests against his death sentence in the campus, openly chanting highly provocative slogans like”Bharat Tere Tukde Honge”,

Recently brutally vandalizing the statue of revered Swami Vivekanand, abusive anti national and anti Prime Minister outbursts, manhandling policemen, journalists including women and continued violent protests in the garb of enhancement of hostel fee must be taken as strong pointer of the brewing horrible inferno.

This is not a good sign for the nation as a whole. Evil has already grown out of proportion. It warrants immediate nipping action before it degenerates into terminal gangrene. No Govt worth its salt can allow this nonsense to happen every now and then. No further dilly dallying. Final corrective assault is the call, sooner the better. Tukde Tukde gang needs be decimated in toto. All their activities relating to curriculum or extra-curricular must be put under scanner together with the faculty staff. Bring them at par with other universities so far as fee structure and related charges are concerned. No special treatment. There is no denying the fact that we are one of the best democracy in the world and allow reasonably permissible freedom/ liberty under the constitution. But It has a limit. Freedom stops where it hurts the nation and majority of the patriotic masses. Youth are our real strength, therefore, We cannot afford to give a free hand to any Tom Dick and Hary to play spoil sport. We shall have to dive deep into the matter to uproot the malaise. Our beloved country is not intolerant to any ideology, philosophy or school of thought, it may be capitalism, communism or any other system of Governance but all these concepts are subservient to the concept of Nationalism and this is globally acceptable as well. Call spade a spade, talk to the unruly elements firmly from the position of strength and authority for final resolution. Let JNU be replaced by a charitable hospital and the interested students may be granted admission in other universities on merit. Hope the dispensation shows the guts and grit. Strength islife and weakness is death.

P.C. Sharma,

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.