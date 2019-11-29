JNEG delegation calls on Director Info; highlights demands

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A delegation of Jammu Newspapers Editors Guild (JNEG) led by its Chairman, Raj Daluja, Editor-in-Chief, STATE TIMES and President A.K Sawhney (Journey Line) called on Dr Sehrish Asgar, Director Information & PR Department of Union Territory of J&K at Jammu. The delegation highlighted a number of demands and briefed Dr Asgar of the problems being faced by newspapers owners, publishers and Editors of the J&K Union Territory. Sawhney briefed her about delayed payments and the new law MSME Act, wherein a Unit or trader or service providers can claim interest and penalty over delayed payments. The delegation comprised of Ram Kumar Dubey (Kattu Satya), Vijay Gupta (Young Bites), Sham Mehra (Jammu Jottings), Vinod Kumar (Truly Times), Vishal Chopra (Jammu Metro), Rajiv Mahajan (Top News) and Syed Iqbal Qazmi (Daily Udaan).
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Karan, Zoya, Dibakar and Anurag’s ‘Ghost Stories’ to debut on Netflix on Jan 1, 2020
Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar to reunite for comedy
Rajkummar Rao such a giving co-actor: Fatima
Noah Hawley to direct ‘Star Trek 4’ for Paramount
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper