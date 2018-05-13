Jmu-Sgr NH, IIT, Jagti township also close to Army depot

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ex-minister being made ‘target’ under ‘motivated’ campaign

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Residents of Ban village in Nagrota are smelling a deep rooted political conspiracy over the manner in which an under- construction house belonging to an ex-minister in the Council of Ministers of Mehbooba Mufti led alliance government has been made target to derive political mileage out of fresh controversy centering around him.

Besides him even Jagti township, housing displaced Kashmiri Pandits, is also coming on the radar of those who are spearheading a ‘motivated’ campaign to trigger political unrest in the area, claiming the township, is sitting on a heap of explosives as it also falls within the 1000 yard radius from the boundary wall of Ammunition Depot located in the area.

At this stage, the role of some arch political rivals from within the party of the ex-minister and opposition camp also cannot be ruled out.

However, it is evident from the fact that the under-construction house belonging to ex- minister is located close to the National Highway.

The actual distance of the under-construction house is not more than 500 metres from the highway. And all other houses of local villagers are located near the army Depot’s boundary wall.

Some houses of local villagers run almost parallel to the boundary wall of the Ammunition Depot and they all are living in the area for past over 70 years.

Subash Kumar, a local, said, if the house of ex- minister is located over 600 metrers away from the boundary wall of the Ammunition Depot, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) complex is also not far away. The revenue authorities should make public the total distance of the National Highway from the boundary wall of Ammunition Depot and clarify if it also poses security risk to the depot as it falls within the 1000 yard radius of the boundary wall.

Elder citizens living in the area since past 70 years claimed, “The Ammunition Depot was set up here in 1962 and since then we have never faced any issue with the local army authorities”. The local villagers expressed hope that as the National Highway has been constructed now they are looking forward to more development in the area and more amenities for the next generation.

“We always supported local army authorities of Ammunition Depot and acted as their eyes and ears to ensure round the clock security”, the villagers claimed while interacting with a team of visiting reporters on Saturday.

Expressing serious concern, the villagers on Saturday claimed, “Ever since senior former minister started construction of his house near National Highway, a section of population started complaining that no one is paying attention to the illegal construction and also approached senior most army officers to take cognisance of the grave violation.

At the same time no one cared a bit to raise the issue of construction of several other houses ahead of the plot belonging to ex-minister, clearly indicating vested interests were at play to malign the image of the senior party leader. Even the army authorities had not served a notice to them or stopped their construction in the past.

Darshan Sharma, a local villager said, “It is very strange to note that a serving army officer is doubting the credentials of an elected public representative only because he has received some complaints that he is reportedly violating some rules while constructing his private house in the area”.

Pointing towards the more sensitive and serious issue of ‘security threat’ posed by the ‘illegal construction’ to the Ammunition Depot, another village elder Subash Kumar said, “I am listening for the first time that an army officer has directly written a letter to an ex-minister, asking him to stop construction of his house”.

An ex-serviceman Shashi Pal, a local resident said, “We are law abiding citizens of this Nation; we don’t want to stop army authorities from discharging their duties but at the same time we demand that the army authorities also take due care of our basic needs and allow us to carry out basic constructions like toilets, water tube wells and sort out the issues amicably than washing dirty linen in public”.