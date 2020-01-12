JMC’s GHM witnesses uproar over poor ranking of Jammu in Swachh Survekshan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: General House Meeting (GHM) of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Friday witnessed uproar over poor ranking of Jammu in Swachh Survekshan and unauthorized constructions going on in the Jammu City.

During the General House Meeting, Congress and Independent Corporators leveled serious allegations of corruption in the working of Jammu Municipal Corporation with regard to the ongoing unauthorized constructions in Jammu City. They lashed out at Jammu Municipal Corporation after the Temple City was slotted across the country at 350th rank in the second quarter of Swachh Survekshan 2020.

“The priority of the Corporation should be on maintaining cleanliness of the city but the authorities are not paying any attention towards the issue as no concrete arrangement has been made to lift the door-to-door garbage,” they asserted.

“Development works are at standstill due to lack of funds, there is acute shortage of Safaikaramcharis, street lights are defunct, and lanes and drains are in shambles. Despite all this, those sitting at helm are unconcerned,” they said. “We are the public representatives and we are answerable to people but due to non-cooperation of JMC, the people are suffering”, they rued.

Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, while addressing the House, appealed to all the Corporators to list suggestions for improving the functioning of JMC. He stressed that clean and green Jammu should be the objective of everyone and he was confident that each Corporator would leave no stone unturned for achieving the target.

Commenting on the ranking of Jammu city, Mayor emphasized that efforts are being made to make Jammu city neat and clean and assured that in the next Swachh Sarwekshan, Jammu shall settled at a higher pedestal. He appealed to the Corporators who were making hue and cry over the unauthorized constructions to file their complaint in written along with supporting photographs. He said JMC is already intensifying its drive against the illegal constructions and appealed to the general public to refrain from making illegal constructions and get building plans approved.