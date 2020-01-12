JMC’s GHM witnesses uproar over poor ranking of Jammu in Swachh Survekshan

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: General House Meeting (GHM) of Jammu Municipal Corporation
(JMC) on Friday witnessed uproar over poor ranking of Jammu in Swachh
Survekshan and unauthorized constructions going on in the Jammu City.
During the General
House Meeting, Congress and Independent Corporators leveled serious allegations
of corruption in the working of Jammu Municipal Corporation with regard to the
ongoing unauthorized constructions in Jammu City. They lashed out at Jammu
Municipal Corporation after the Temple City was slotted across the country at 350th
rank in the second quarter of Swachh Survekshan 2020.
“The priority of the Corporation should be on
maintaining cleanliness of the city but the authorities are not paying any
attention towards the issue as no concrete arrangement has been made to lift
the door-to-door garbage,” they asserted.
“Development works
are at standstill due to lack of funds, there is acute shortage of
Safaikaramcharis, street lights are defunct, and lanes and drains are in
shambles. Despite all this, those sitting at helm are unconcerned,” they said.
“We are the public representatives and we are answerable to people but due to
non-cooperation of JMC, the people are suffering”, they rued.
Mayor Chander Mohan
Gupta, while addressing the House, appealed to all the Corporators to list
suggestions for improving the functioning of JMC. He stressed that clean and
green Jammu should be the objective of everyone and he was confident that each
Corporator would leave no stone unturned for achieving the target.
Commenting on the
ranking of Jammu city, Mayor emphasized that efforts are being made to make
Jammu city neat and clean and assured that in the next Swachh Sarwekshan, Jammu
shall settled at a higher pedestal. He appealed to the Corporators who were
making hue and cry over the unauthorized constructions to file their complaint
in written along with supporting photographs. He said JMC is already intensifying
its drive against the illegal constructions and appealed to the general public
to refrain from making illegal constructions and get building plans approved.
