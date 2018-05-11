JMC, Traffic Police launch anti-encroachment drive

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An anti-encroachment drive was jointly conducted by Jammu Municipal Corporation and Traffic Police Jammu in the area of City South Jammu.

During this drive, it was found that at various locations the footpaths which were earlier vacated from Rehris and Khokhas were again found occupied. The shopkeepers had also displayed their merchandise on footpath creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

During the anti encroachment drive, Rehris as well as other established structures hampering traffic movement and causing inconvenience to general public were removed and dismantled by JMC and the violators were booked under law.

Apart from this, a special drive against illegal parking was launched in Jammu city against two wheelers. During the drive, about 25 two wheelers found parked at various places in No Parking Zones were booked under law.