JMC seizes 30 Kg substandard meat

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Thursday seized 30 Kg substandard meat and realised Rs 22,900 as fine from meat-sellers selling unstamped meat.

Municipal Veterinary Officer JMC, Dr Zaffar Iqbal along with Dr Nisar Altaf Zargar and Dr Ramandeep Singh from Sheep Husbandry Department conducted a surprise drive in different areas of Jammu City to ensure sale of wholesome and good quality meat and meat byproducts to consumers. The drive was conducted in CPO Chowk Panjirthi, Ustad Mohalla, New Plot, Janipur, Roop Nagar, Bantalab, Paloura, Jewel, Narwal, Channi, Kunwani, Digiana, Gangyal, Satwari, B C Road, Rehari and Subash Nagar areas.

During the drive, various meat shops were checked and about 30 Kg of substandard meat was seized and later on disposed-off properly. A fine to the tune of Rs 22,900 was also levied from meat sellers selling unstamped meat.

Municipal Veterinary Officer has appealed to all shopkeepers dealing with meat/chicken products to maintain hygienic environment in and around their shops and make availability of good quality meat to consumers.

He said that such surprise drives will continue in near future as well to ensure that the consumers get healthy, wholesome and diseased-free meat at any cost.