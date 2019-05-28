JMC Safaikaramcharis to go on strike from June 1

Share Share 0 Share

n STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Civic Safaikaramchari Union warned that if their demands are not considered before June 1, the Safaikaramcharis shall be forced to go on indefinite strike.

Briefing media persons here, President, Civic Safaikaramchari Union, Rinku Gill said that Safaikaramcharis are back bone of JMC but unfortunately they are deprived of their rights inspite of their repeated appeals representations and reminders.

Gill appealed to the JMC authorities for redressal of their long genuine demands comprised of reorganization of JMC, regularization of 33 contractual drivers, regularization of 200 Safaikaramcharis and computer operators working under JMC for seven years, filling of vacant post, etc. He said that union submitted a character demands-cum- memorandum before the Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, where it was appealed that in case the demands of the Union are not conceded, the Union will be constrained to go on indefinite protest from June 1.

Among those who joined the protest include Gulzar Masih, Shehazi Gill, Manga Matoo, Ashwani, Jewels Sotra, Sunny Gill, Camres David, Bansi Lal, Vivek, Jung Bhadur, Kulwinder, Rajesh, Rakesh, Sabha, Bagicha, Narinder Singh, Dev Raj, William Sotra, Bittu, Sham Pal, Vicky, Thomos, Avinash, Sabhi, Gulzar Massih and Shahzadi Gill.