JMC revamps garbage collection system

JAMMU: In order to keep the city neat and clean Jammu Municipality Corporation (JMC) has overhauled garbage collection system significantly.

Highlighting the procedure for disposal of garbage in city, the concerned officer on Saturday said that warehouse is one of the 6 Secondary Garbage Collection Points or Fixed Transfer Station established for collection of garbage from Primary Collection Centres or primary dumps of each ward of the City. These Secondary Stations act as Final Clearing Points of the garbage before all the garbage from all over the city is collected and disposed off at Kot-Bhalwal processing site.

He further informed that all such stations are equipped with Tippers, Front End Loaders for lifting of the garbage for final disposal to the processing site.

He said that sweeping, collection and dumping of garbage is in tandem with the lifting and transportation till the final processing site. The establishment of these Secondary Points in Sanitation programme of the city assumes great significance as JMC, in the due course plans to clear all Primary Collections Points within the various residential areas so as to give a clean and hygienic look to the city.