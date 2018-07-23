JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 556 crore

New Delhi: Civil engineering and EPC firm JMC Projects (India) today said it had secured orders worth Rs 556 crore in the domestic market.
The company has received an order worth Rs 283 crore for laying of water pipeline in Orissa, JMC Projects said in a regulatory filing.
The company has also got an order for construction of residential buildings and associated infrastructure development works at Nalanda University, Bihar, for Rs 273 crore.
JMC Projects (India) is an arm of Kalpataru Power Transmission.
Shares of JMC Projects were trading 0.55 per cent down at Rs 555 apiece on BSE. (PTI)
