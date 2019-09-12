JMC launches ‘Jammu against Plastic Pollution’ campaign

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in collaboration with the Directorate of School Education, Jammu launched a campaign ‘Jammu against Plastic Pollution’ here on Wednesday. The campaign, which will continue till September 26, shall comprise anti-plastic pollution rallies, clearing plastic waste from road sides and households by students/volunteers. The felicitation function for the campaign will be organised on October 2, 2019. As a part of the campaign, JMC in association with school children from different Government as well as private schools organised a ‘My Cloth Bag’ rally which started from Shri Ranbir Higher Secondary School, Parade and after puffing through Parade, Moti Bazaar, Pacca Danga and Chowk Chabutra culminated at Mubarak Mandi, Jammu.

The rally was flagged off by Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta in presence of Deputy Mayor, Advocate Purnima Sharma; Chairpersons of Swachh Bharat Standing Committee Suraj Parkash and Social Justice Standing Committee Jeet Kumar, Corporators Akshay Sharma, Sunita Koul, Jagdish Kumar Sharma and Neena Gupta. The event was organised under the guidance of Commissioner JMC, Pankaj Magotra and closely monitored by Secretary JMC, Sunaina Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor urged shopkeepers, general public, street vendors and other stakeholders to discourage using plastic-products for keeping ‘City of Temples’ neat clean and green. Commissioner JMC appealed to people and other stakeholders to come forward and be a part of JMC’s campaign against plastic-wastes.

JMC Joint Commissioner (Adm), Ashish Kumar Gupta; Joint Commissioner (Works) Jaspal Singh, Health Officer, Dr Saleem Khan; MVO Dr Zaffar Iqbal, Revenue Officers Ashwani Sudan and Sunil Gupta, JMC staff besides a number of school children attended the rally. Deputy CEO, Devinder Singh Manhas and other senior officers/officials of Education Department also participated in the rally.

A large number of students of various government and private schools comprising Shri Ranbir Higher Secondary School, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Qusaba, GHS Dogra Hall, GGHSS Mubarak Mandi, May Fair Higher Secondary School Chand Nagar, GGHSS City Chowk, Government Hari Singh High School, GHS Canal Road, GGHSS Rehari, Bakshi Nagar, Jullaka Mohalla, Sarwal, Paloura, Bahu Fort, Shastri Nagar, Channi Himmat, Gandhi Nagar, NGO/ volunteers Kewal Krishan Wadhera, Prof Bhola Nath Sharma and representatives of Faith Charitable Trust participated in the rally.