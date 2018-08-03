JMC launches drive against unhygienic meat

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the directions of Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, Arvind Kotwal and Joint Commissioner (Adm) Rishpal Singh, the Municipal Veterinary Officer, Dr Zaffar Iqbal along with other team members conducted a surprise drive in different areas of Jammu city to ensure the sale of wholesome and good quality meat to the consumers.

The drive was started from Gujjar Nagar, Panama Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, Rail Head Complex, Trikuta Nagar, Channi, etc. during which various meat shops, poultry shops fish mongers were checked.

During the drive, a fine to the tune of Rs 3,200 was realised from the defaulters for selling unstamped and sub-standard meat, creating cruelty to poultry birds and on spot instructions was given to them not to sell sub-standard/unhygienic meat to the consumers at any cost.

All the meat shopkeepers were also advised to wrap the carcass with clean white muslin cloth to avoid the exposing of flesh or any other part to the general public and also keep dustbins for the wastes and maintain proper hygiene on their shops along with creation of basic infrastructure for handling and storage, etc as per the standing norms.

Dr Zaffar Iqbal further said that such drives will continue in near future as well to ensure that the consumers can get good quality of meat at reasonable government approved rates.