JMC launches drive against stray animals

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Wednesday initiated a drive against stray animals and lifted 14 stray cattle. Under the supervision of Municipal Veterinary Officer, Dr Zaffar Iqbal, a drive was conducted against stray animals in different areas of Jammu city including Trikuta Nagar, Satwari, Digiana, Channi Himmat, Gandhi Nagar, Jewel, Gujjar Nagar, Janipur and Roop Nagar and lifted 14 stray cattle. The lifted cattle was impounded at JMC Cattle Pound, Dogra Hall.

Dr Zaffar Iqbal said that majority of dairy owners, after milking the cattle, let them free on roads and streets, resulting in frequent traffic jams and accidents. The Veterinary Wing of JMC has been lifting sick/ injured/ accidental stray animals from various parts of city besides shifting the same to Municipal Animal Care Centre, Roop Nagar for further treatment, he said. He further said that the drive will continue in future as well and all lifted stray cattle will be lifted besides penalizing their owners.