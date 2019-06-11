JMC IN SLEEP MODE: Retired Chief Engineer flouts building norms; constructs 5-storey building

Share Share 0 Share 0

Who allowed illegal construction to Congress leader’s relative?

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking the much sought-after step to set things right under his jurisdiction, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today seized a five-storey under-construction building near Mecca Masjid in Bathindi area of Jammu City, reportedly belonging to a retired Chief Engineer Ghulam Ahmed Bhat who is close relative of a senior Congress leader, for flouting norms.

Although, the aforesaid building falls under the jurisdiction of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) but it is strange that the civic body has turned its eyes and ears to the other side to allow the owner of the building to carry out construction up to fifth storey with norms thrown to winds. Whether, the tacit support of JMC to the raising of the aforesaid building is due to senior Congress leader’s connection with the case or it is just another example of Municipality’s lethargic approach towards its responsibilities is a matter to be probed. Sources informed that the retired Chief Engineer has constructed many more buildings in Jammu, Doda and Srinagar by flouting norms.

The notice of seizure pasted outside the building reads, “This building has been seized as per Deputy Commissioner Jammu Order No. DCJ/PS/2019/231-234 dated June, 8 2019 and as per direction of DFO Jammu No. DFO-j/1536-40 dated June 8, 2019. Any act of trespassing shall invite strong legal action”.

Surprisingly, after the Urban Local Body polls in Jammu, the civic body has more or less lost its sheen and is working in a sluggish manner giving ample scope to those who intend to flout norms for satiating their quest to get undue benefits.

The action taken by the Jammu DC in consonance with DFO Jammu is highly appreciable and shows that the official here means business and will not allow anybody to do any kind of hanky-panky.

STATE TIMES photojournalist was also threatened while he was capturing the photographs of this illegal construction on Monday evening. Some miscreants even tried to snatch his digital camera and recording mike. However, he managed to save his electronic devices.