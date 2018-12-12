JMC imposes fine to meat sellers for selling unstamped meat

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Tuesday disposed off 50 kg substandard meat and realized Rs 6,000 as fine from meat sellers selling unstamped meat.

Under the supervision of Deputy Mayor JMC, Purnima Sharma, Health Officer Dr Saleem Khan and Municipal Veterinary Officer Dr Zaffar Iqbal along with their team conducted a drive in different areas of Jammu city to ensure sale of wholesome and good quality meat. The surprise drive started from Gujjar Nagar, CPO Chowk Panjtirthi, Newplot, Janipur, Bantalab, etc.

During the drive, various meat shops were checked and about 50 kg of substandard meat was seized and later on disposed of properly along with a fine to the tune of Rs 6,000 was also levied from meat sellers selling unstamped meat.

The Deputy Mayor appealed to all the shopkeepers dealing with meat/chicken products to maintain hygienic environment in and around their shops and make availability of good quality meat to the consumers.

She also appealed to install the black/red colour glasses in their shops and not to hang the meat outside the shops. Such surprised drives will continue in near future as well to ensure that the consumers can get healthy, wholesome and diseased free meat at any cost.