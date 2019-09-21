JMC demolishes unauthorised construction

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) demolished an unauthorised construction violating provisions of J&K Control of Building Operation Act 1998 during a drive here on Friday. Acting on directions of Pankaj Magotra, Commissioner JMC, the Enforcement Staff led by the Chief Enforcement Officer demolished ongoing illegal construction work raised by Puneet Mahajan, son of Vijay Mahajan at Lane No 1, Karan Nagar Jammu. The aforesaid construction had been raised unauthorizedly and in violation of building plan. The Jammu Municipal Corporation initiated the action under provisions of J&K Control of Building Operation Act 1998.

Further, the Corporation appealed to general public to refrain from making illegal constructions and get building plans, both commercial and residential, approved from Jammu Municipal Corporation.