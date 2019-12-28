JMC Corporator felicitates sanitation workers

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: JMC Corporator Rajni Bala today distributed gifts among sanitation workers on the occasion of Christmas. Speaking on the occasion, she said that Safaikaramcharis are responsible citizens of the society and play a crucial role in service of society. Rajni Bala said the occasions like Christmas are most truly festival when celebrated by giving the light of love to people around, irrespective of cast, creed or colour. She appealed to the government to provide all sort of facilities to them by providing cashless health scheme, scholarships and skill development courses for their school going wards, etc.
