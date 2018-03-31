JMC conducts workshop on ‘Women and Swachhata’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in association with various NGOs conducted different thematic activities to promote awareness among women regarding Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM).

Secretary Jammu Municipal Corporation Sunaina Sharma, Assistant Commissioner (R), JMC, Vinakshi Koul, Health Officer, JMC Dr. Mohd. Saleem Khan and Dr. Gurmeet from Govt. Medical College, Urja Singh Chairperson of Betiya Foundation, Sandhya Gupta Chairperson Meri Pehchan Club participated in the programme.

The focus of the programme was to create awareness among participants on personal hygiene particularly on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) and the participants were asked asked to act as ambassadors for sensitizing other women to maintain MHM safe and hygienic sanitation. The sanitary material was also distributed among the female participants free of cost.

The awareness programmes were organized at Rajiv Nagar Narwal, Bagad mandi Channi Himmat and Neha Ghar Kachi Chowni.

In addition to this a workshop and interactive session was also organized on the same theme at Govt. women College Parade in which more than three hundred female students participated.

Dr. Gurmeet, Mrs. Hemla Aggarwal, Principal Govt. Women College Parade, Urja Singh chairperson Betiya foundation NGO, Sandhya Gupta Chairperson Meri Pehchan Club NGO were felicitated for their outstanding contribution towards SBM programme.