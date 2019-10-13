JMC conducts drive against encroachment

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Municipal Corporation on Saturday conducted anti-encroachment drives in different parts of the city and removed goods / articles kept by shopkeepers by encroaching upon footpaths /pavements in front of their business establishments causing inconvenience to pedestrians besides obstruction in smooth flow of traffic.

A joint team of Enforcement wing led by Secretary JMC, Sunaina Sharma and Jammu Traffic Police personnel led by Deputy Superintendent Police Traffic City & South areas conducted drive in Below Gummat area from JP Chowk to Swami Vivekanand Chowk, Vinayak Bazaar and Nanak Nagar from General Zorawar Singh Chowk to Khalsa Chowk via Shivaji Chowk. During the drive, the Traffic Police personnel lifted and seized four wheelers/ two-wheelers parked unauthorisedly on roads and also Challaned other vehicles found violating traffic rules. The loads of seized goods / articles were impounded at Municipal Yard.

Meanwhile, JMC has also started a drive to draw yellow lines in front of shops / Business Establishment in various areas including Below Gummat from Swami Vivekananda Chowk to Maheshi Gate and directed shopkeepers / business establishments to restrict their goods within marked area failing which strict action under the provisions of J&K Municipal Corporation Act 2000 shall be taken against violators. Besides this, another drive was also undertaken to remove illegal advertisements, kiosks and hoardings erected by different agencies / firms at various public places including Bikram Chowk (Tawi Bridge) and Patta Bohri.

The team removed about eight advertisement hoardings which were erected and being displayed illegally during the drive. Jammu Municipal Corporation appealed to the shopkeepers / business establishments to refrain from making encroachments and keep footpaths/ pavements clear for smooth movement of pedestrians.