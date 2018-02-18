JMC Allotment Scam: DB gives 4 more weeks to GAD, H&UDD, JMC, SVO to file response

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Division Bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court comprising Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur on Saturday granted four more weeks to the Commissioner/Secretary to Government of J&K General Administration Department (GAD), Commissioner/Secretary to Government of J&K Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Director Vigilance State Vigilance Organization (SVO), Jeet Lal Gupta former Commissioner/Secretary to Government of J&K H&UDD, R.S. Jamwal former Joint Commissioner (Adm) JMC, Madan Mohan Khajooria Ex-PA to Commissioner JMC, Bharat Bhushan (Driver) JMC, Surinder Kumar PSO to Commissioner/ Secretary to Government of J&K H&UDD, Balbir Singh (Driver SUDA), Narinder Sharma (President NGO-PEACE), Chain Singh, son of Chhato Ram and Kharati Lal, son of Mani Ram, to file response in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Irtiza Mushtaq, a practicing lawyer of J&K High Court and also an RTI Activist seeking quashment of orders whereby JMC has allotted 10 Municipal Flats situated at Gandhi Nagar Jammu on pick and choose basis to various ex-officers of JMC including some private persons.

The beneficiaries as per RTI disclosure include Jeet Lal Gupta former Commissioner/Secretary to Government of J&K H&UDD, R.S. Jamwal former Joint Commissioner (Adm) JMC, Madan Mohan Khajooria Ex-PA to Commissioner JMC, Bharat Bhushan (Driver) JMC, Surinder Kumar PSO to Commissioner/Secretary to Government of J&K H&UDD, Balbir Singh (Driver SUDA), Narinder Sharma (President NGO-PEACE), Chain Singh, son of Chhato Ram and Kharati Lal, son of Mani Ram.

On the last date of hearing, the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed had taken cognizance of the PIL and issued notices to all the respondents including the beneficiaries of the allotment.

The instant PIL is based on the RTI disclosure vide No.JMC/RB/1516 dated September 21, 2017, according to which JMC has made allotments of 10 Prime Municipal Flats/Quarters situated at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu in favour of the officers who had served in JMC at senior positions and later superannuated and the JMC continued to extend their allotments upto 40 years at a meager rent of Rs. 600 to Rs. 900 per month.

According to the PIL, Jeet Lal Gupta has been a major beneficiary of the allotment scam as he himself got the municipal flat and besides this he successfully managed allotment in the same manner in favour of his nephew Rahul Gupta, son of K.L Gupta, driver and PSO.

In the PIL, it has also been highlighted that another dimension of the allotment scam is the allotment of a cattle pound by former JMC Commissioner Mandeep Kour, in favour of the then Joint Commissioner (Adm) R.S. Jamwal who has already superannuated and JMC illegally converted cattle pound into a Municipal Flat and spent lakhs of rupees on its renovation and later gifted the same to the Joint Commissioner R.S. Jamwal who had moved an application to the JMC Commissioner Mandeep Kour requesting for residential accommodation on the ground that he has no house to live in Jammu.

After hearing Advocate Sheikh Najeeb Ashraf appearing for the petitioner whereas Senior AAG Seema Khajooria Shekhar for GAD, Senior AAG S.S. Nanda for H&UDD, Deputy AG Raman Sharma for SVO, Advocate Sachin Gupta for GMC and Senior Advocate R.K. Gupta, Advocate S.K. Anand, Advocate Abhinav Sharma appearing for beneficiaries of the allotments, the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed extended four weeks further time for filing of response in the PIL.