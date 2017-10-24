JLNM staffer caught red handed while accepting bribe

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) on Monday caught red handed a Senior Assistant of JLNM Hospital Srinagar while demanding and accepting bribe for the settlement of pension cases.

According to FIR, Syed Altaf Hussain Bukhari who retired as Chief Technologist lodged a complaint with SVO alleging that Ashiq Hussain Senior Assistant of JLNM Hospital, Srinagar demanded bribe against the settlement of his pension case, GP fund case process.

On this complaint, FIR 31/17, was registered under section 5(2) P.C Act 2006, read with 161 RPC.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted who laid a trap and arrested Ashiq Husain presently posted as Senior Assistant of JLNM Hospital Srinagar while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Further investigation into the case has been set in motion.