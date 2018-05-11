JKWDC holds awareness camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: An awareness camp was organised at village Supwal of Tehsil and Block District Samba on Friday regarding the various loan facilities through J&K WDC for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled women folk of J&K State.

Purnima Chaudhri, Patron Kalamkari Centre Society motivated women to be self-skilled and help family by giving their children better health and education. She also stressed that the women should live in a society with self confidence. Jyoti Bhat (Field Supervisor, Kalamkari Centre Society) explained the various schemes run by JKWDC for the school drop-out and the ones who could not complete their studies with one or the other reasons. The loan facilities for different programmes, e.g. cosmetic shop, crockery shop, boutique, dairy farming, agro based programmes like Pickle Making, Jam Making, Candies etc. were also discussed in detail.