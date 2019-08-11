JKTTPF welcomes scrapping of Articles 370, 35A

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Tourists Trade People’s Federation (JKTTPF) has welcomed scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A by the Union Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Briefing media persons here on Saturday, Mahesh Padha, Founder JKTTPF urged the Central government to initiate necessary measures for saving identity of Dogras besides preventing land grabbers by adopting Article 371 at par with Himachal Pradesh and North Eastern States. He further demanded that Jammu region should be announced as a Separate State for accelerating pace of development in the region.