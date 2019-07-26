JKTF protests for release of salary

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: On the directions of Ganesh Khajuria, Chairman, JKTF, a protest was held by the District unit Udhampur led by Surinder Sharma District in order to highlight the burning issues of the department which needs consideration of the higher authorities. The protest was joined by hundreds of teachers and masters. The forum sought the intervention of the Advisor to the Governor to look into the matter personally and resolve salary issue of the masters working as Head teachers in Middle Schools upgraded under SSA now SMAGRA. These masters have not received their salary for the last five months I. e. w.e.f March 2019 and facing a lot of problems and are at the verge of starvation. In addition to their salary their DA arrear from January 1, 2016 and installments for the implementation of the Sicth Pay Commission are pending for the last six years I. e. since 2013. Some masters are at the verge of retirements but their pension cases cannnot be submitted to the AG office due to non-availability of the post. The forum also requested for expediting the press for issuing promotion lists af masters as I/C Headmasters who are also waiting for the last one and half year. Those who were the part of the protest included Sanjay Sharma, Chaman Lal, Kewal Krishan, Satvir Choudhary, Ravi Padha, Rakesh Kumar, Gulsher Ahmed, Vijay Sharma Shiv Dev Singh, Rajkumar Badyal, Gyan Singh, Swarn Singh and Girdhari Lal.