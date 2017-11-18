JKTF, JKGTF hail Bukhari for resolving teachers’ issue

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Teachers Forum hailed the Education Minister, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari for resolving the issue of in-service Science teachers who have obtained the degrees in Science stream from recognised universities of inside and outside state with practical’s.

In the meeting held here on Saturday, Ab Qayoom Wani, Chairman JKTF said this historical decision has paved a way for in-service teachers for their next promotions which has stopped by the department since long.

Wani hailed the positive attitude of Education Minister towards teaching fraternity and student community. He also hailed the efforts of Secretary Education, Farooq Ahmad Shah and both the Directors from Jammu and Kashmir province for taking personal interests in resolving this justified issue.

Wani urged upon the Education Minister for immediate redressal of the other demands of teaching community like Master Grade, pay anomaly, regularisation of all in-charge officers and lecturers of the Education Department, immediate halt on induction of KAS officers as joint directors, inclusion of rendered service of ReTs, RReTs, migrant and contractual teachers, transfer policy in favour of ReTs, restoration of reservation in PG degrees in both the universities of state, Minimum Wages Act in favour of contingent paid employees and issue of left out promote masters of 2014. Wani hoped that the above mentioned issue will be solved at the earliest to avoid any sort of confrontation between the administration and teaching fraternity.

Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir Government Teachers Forum (JKGTF) hailed efforts of Education Minister and Secretary Education for resolving the issues of teachers and masters working in the Education Department.