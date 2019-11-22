JKTF delegation calls on CEO

State Times News

UDHAMPUR A body of central executive members under the leadership of Ganesh Khajuria Chairman Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum visited Chief Education office, Udhampur and welcomed P. D Sharma Chief Education Officer (CEO), who has recently joined there. Surinder Sharma District president alongwith the district members of JKTF also accompanied the Chairman.

Ganesh Khajuria while speaking on the occasion appreciated the role and working of new incumbent. Ganesh Khajuria also put forth some demands pertaining to the teaching community of the District Udhampur which included the pending salaries and arrears of the masters working against the post of Head Teachers, cases of time bound promotions, pending cooking charges of the MDM and some other problems which the teaching fraternity of the remote areas of the District are facing. P.D Sharma Chief Education officer Udhampur assured the Chairman that he shall fulfill all the demands that have been put forward in a time bound manner and thanked him and his team and appreciated the working of JKTF under his patronage.

Ganesh Khajuria also welcomed DEPO Udhampur and Romesh singh Slathia , Principal, Hr. Sec. School, Tikri during his visit. Those who accompanied the Chairman included S. Soorat Singh Toofani, Darshan Sharma, Kuldeep Singh Bandral, Sham Badyal, Kuldeep Verma, P.D.Singh ,Sanjay Sharma, Satvir Choudhury, Padha, Gulsher Mohd. and Kewal Kumar.