JKSWDC spreads awareness on Govt schemes

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: J&K State Women’s Development Corporation (JKSWDC) organised an awareness camp at Mutal, Distt. Udhampur Consituancy Udhampur on Sunday . The camp was attended by Social activists Kamla Devi , Sarpanch Mutal Sukhdev Singh and other prominent persons. The women were made aware about State / Centrally Sponsored Schemes launched and sponsored by the Women’s Development Corporation for up-liftment of women.

Speaking on the occasion, District Incharge Udhampur Ravi Kumar JKWDCJ , stressed upon the participants to take advantage of central sponsored schemes like NMDFC, NBCFDC, and NHFDC including Education loan and also one scheme implemented namely Empowered Skilled Young Women (ESW) under Sher-E- Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir State.

They urged upon the women to take benefit of the schemes and establish their own income generating units by way of loans available at nominal interest rates to become self reliant. Sukhdev Singh Sarpanch , was also encouraged the peoples for golden opportunity benefits.