JKSWDC organises awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: With a purpose to create awareness of various schemes related to women, J&K State Women’s Development Corporation (JKSWDC) organised an awareness camp at village Jojrian Talab Rethian District Udhampur on Sunday. On the occasion, the women folk were made aware about the schemes being implemented by JKSWDC. Bashir Ahmed Sarpanch was the chief guest during the awareness camp.

Ravi Kumar District Manager Women Dev. Corporation Udhampur highlighted various schemes being implemented by JKSWDC which include NMDFC, NBCFDC, NHFDC WEP and education loan schemes launched by JKWDC for socio- economic upliftment of women.

Bashir Ahmed Sarpanch requested the women to come forward and take the benefits of the loan schemes provided at nominal rate of interest.

Those who attended the camp included Shakeel Ahmed, Dil Mohammed Social worker, JKWDC Staff Member and other prominent persons.