JKSWDC organises awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: With a purpose to create awareness of various schemes related to women, J&K State Women Development Corporation (JKSWDC) organised an awareness camp at village Gulabgarh Paddar , District Kishtwar . On the occasion, the women folk were made aware about the schemes being implemented by JKSWDC. Amar Nath Gulabgarh Sarpanch District Kishtwar was the Chief Guest during the awareness camp.

Speaking on the occasion, M.L Rathore Field Inchagre Women Dev. Corporation Kishtwar highlighted various schemes being implemented by JKSWDC which include NMDFC, NBCFDC, NHFDC WEP and education loan schemes launched by JKWDC for socio- economic upliftment of women. Amar Nath Sarpanch requested the women to come forward and take the benefits of the loan schemes provided at nominal rate of interest. Those who attended the camp included Padana Lotane, Asha Devi Social worker, JKWDC Staff members and other prominent persons.