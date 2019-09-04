JKSWDC organises awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

HIRANAGAR: With a purpose to create awareness of various schemes related to women, J&K State Women Development Corporation (JKSWDC) organised an awareness camp at village Hrianagar District Kathua on on Wednesday. On the occasion, the women folk were made aware about the schemes being implemented by JKSWDC. Neelam Kumari President NGO was the Chief Guest during the awareness camp. While Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kumar District Manager Women Dev. Corporation Kathua highlighted various schemes being implemented by JKSWDC which include NMDFC, NBCFDC, NHFDC WEP and education loan schemes launched by JKWDC for socio- economic upliftment of women. Neelam Kumari requested the women to come forward and take the benefits of the loan schemes provided at nominal rate of interest. Those who attended the camp included Rajni Devi, Maya Devi , Social worker JKWDC Madan Lal Chowan Staff Member and other prominent persons.