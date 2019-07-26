JKSWDC organises awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANIHAL: With a purpose to create awareness of various schemes related to women, J&K State Women’s Development Corporation (JKSWDC) organized an awareness camp at Main Bazar Banihal, District Banihal on Thursday. On the occasion, the women folk were made aware about the schemes being implemented by JKSWDC Nazir Ahmed DSP (Retd) was the chief guest during the awareness camp.

While Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kumar District Manager Women’s Development Corporation Banihal highlighted various schemes being implemented by Jammu Kashmir State Women’s Development Corporation (JKSWDC) which include NMDFC, NBCFDC, NHFDC WEP and education loan schemes launched by JKWDC for socio- economic upliftment of women.

In the same function, Nazir Ahmed DSP (Retd), in his address requested the women to come forward and take the benefits of the loan schemes provided at nominal rate of interest. He also threw light on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and asked the participants of the camp to generate awareness these schemes at the grass root level.

On the occasion, the women were made aware about state and centrally sponsored schemes launched and sponsored by the Women’s Development Corporation for upliftment of women. At the concluding of the function, at refreshment was served to the gathering Among other who attended the camp included Rafiqa Begum, Hafizullaha Khan Social worker JKWDC Staff Member and other prominent persons.