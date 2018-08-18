JKSWDC organises awareness camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

GOOL/ARNAS: J & K State Women’s Development Corporation (JKSWDC) organised an awareness camp at village Bolni Top Thathrka Gool/Arnas block Sangaldan on Saturday. The camp was attended by Ravi Kumar District Supervisor Women’s Dev. Corporation Gool/Arnas, Ex. Panch Jamal Din, Mustaq Ahmed Malik Social Worker and other prominent people.

The women were made aware about State / Centrally Sponsored Schemes launched and sponsored by the Women’s Development Corporation for upliftment of women.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kumar District Supervisor Women’s Dev. Corporation Gool/Arnas, JKWDC Jammu , stressed upon the participants to take advantage of Central Sponsored Schemes like NMDFC, NBCFDC, and NHFDC including education loan and also one scheme implemented by Sher-e- Kashmir University Jammu and Kashmir State namely Empowered Skilled Young Women (ESW). Ex- Panch Jamal Din of the area also spoke on the occasion. About 80/100 women/ men participated in the camp.