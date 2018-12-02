JKSWDC organises awareness camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: J&K State Women’s Development Corporation (JKSWDC) organised an awareness camp at village Bahadur Khan Tehsil Bishnah on Sunday. On the occasion, the women folk were made aware about the schemes being implemented by JKSWDC.

During the camp, Sudesh Kumari, NGO activist was the Chief Guest.

Shashi Kant Sharma, Field Supervisor Women’s Development Corporation Jammu highlighted various schemes being implemented by Jammu Kashmir State Women’s Development Corporation (JKSWDC) which include NMDFC, NBCFDC, NHFDC WEP and education loan schemes launched by JKWDC for socio- economic uplift of women.

Sudesh Kumari, in her address, requested the women to come forward and take benefits of the schemes launched by the government. She also threw light on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and asked the participants to generate awareness of these schemes at the grass root level.

Others who attended the camp include Sapan Kumari, Toshi Devi, Rani Devi and Sunita Kumari Devi, social worker JKWDC.