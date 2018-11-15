JKSWDC organises awareness camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: J&K State Women Development Corporation (JKSWDC) arranged an awareness camp at village Kotli Pain , block Udhampur on Thursday to acquaint the women folk about the schemes being executed for them. The Chief Guest of the camp was Suman Verma NGO activist.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kumar District Manager Women Dev. Corporation Udhampur highlighted various schemes being implemented by JKWDC viz NMDFC , NBCFDC, NHFDC WEP, and education loan schemes launched by JKWDC for socio-economic upliftment of women. Suman Verma requested the women to come forward and take the advantages of the loan schemes provided at nominal rate of interest. Those who attended the camp were Geeta Devi , Priya Devi, Arshad Bibi, Sunita Devi Social Worker Kamran Bhatti, staff JKWDC and other prominent people.