JKSWDC organises awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: J&K State Women Development Corporation (JKSWDC) organised an awareness camp at village Rakh Badali Panchyat Badali, District Udhampur on Friday to aware the women folk about the schemes being implemented for them. The Chief Guest of the camp was Subash Gupta Asstt. Sericulture Officer.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kumar District Manager Women Dev Corporation Udhampur, highlighted various schemes being implemented by JKWDC viz a viz NMDFC , NBCFDC, NHFDC WEP and education loan schemes launched by JKWDC for socio-economic upliftment of women.

Subash Gupta Asstt. Sericulture Officer requested the women to come forward and take the benefits of the loan schemes provided at nominal rate of interest.

Those who attended the camp include Ashok Parimoo Sericulture , Munshi Ram social worker, JKWDC staff Kamran Bhatti and other prominent people.