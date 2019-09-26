JKSWDC imparts awareness on woman oriented schemes

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMGARH: With a purpose to create awareness of various schemes related to women, J&K State Women Development Corporation (JKSWDC) organized an awareness camp at village Trindi Sangara Block Ramgarh District Samba on Thursday.

On the occasion, the women folk were made aware about the schemes being implemented by JKSWDC. Ram Dhan Sarpanch was the Chief Guest during the awareness camp.

Ravi Kumar District Manager Women Dev. Corporation Udhampur highlighted various schemes being implemented by JKSWDC which include NMDFC, NBCFDC, NHFDC WEP and education loan schemes launched by JKWDC for socio- economic upliftment of women. Ram Dhan Sarpanch requested the women to come forward and take the benefits of the loan schemes provided at nominal rate of interest.

Those who attended the camp included Veena Kumari, Sunita Devi social worker, JKWDC Madan Lal staff member and other prominent persons.